Frances Williams Hatcher, 95, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Lorien of Taneytown. Born on January 6, 1924, in Reisterstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Edgar and Lillian Hester Foutz Williams. She was the loving wife of Joseph Montague Hatcher, Jr.Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Charles W. Sullivan, III and wife Kathy, Nancy Charlene Watts and husband Gary, Robin Christiana Sharp and husband Chris Larkins, Joseph Monte Hatcher, III and wife Alicia, Lisa Holle, and Debbie Bland, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews, 29 great-nieces and great-nephews, and siblings: June McCoy, Shirley Halanych, and Robert Williams.She was predeceased by siblings: Harry E. Williams, Dorothy Finch, Viola Evans, and Wilbur Williams.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, at 10:30 AM at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Reisterstown United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be offered at

11605 Reisterstown Road

Owings Mills , MD 21117

