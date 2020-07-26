Francis Edward Banahan (97) of Westminster, MD passed away on July 20, 2020. Born November 23, 1922 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William and Minnie (Hoffman) Banahan and the devoted husband of the late Marie Elizabeth Banahan; who passed away in 2012 after 66 years of marriage. Francis enlisted in the U/S/ Navy during WWII. He served in the Pacific Theater from 1941-1946 aboard the USS Crescent City (APA-21) and the USS Venus (AK-135). Francis served the City of Baltimore for 27 years as a Police Officer, retiring with the rank of Sergeant. In retirement he continued to assist the Department as a Pretrial Investigator. Francis was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Francis is survived by two daughters: Harriett A. Bishop of Westminster, MD, Deborah L. Novotny of Westminster, MD; two sons: William F. Banahan of Hampstead, MD, Raymond T. Banahan of Ocean City, MD; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private; however a live webcast of the service will be offered at www.elinefh.com
on Wednesday, August 12th at 12:00pm. Private family interment at Garrison Forest VA Cemetery. The family is accepting "Live Floral Arrangements" from Petals Flowers & Gifts (410-239-1931) or contributions to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church - P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102.