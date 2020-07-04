1/1
Francis "Frank" Carpegna Sr.
1951 - 2020
Francis Carpegna, Sr., 68, of Westminster, MD passed away on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on September 22, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Felix Carpegna and Palma Carpegna. Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his daughter, Stephanie Carpegna, his son, Francis Carpegna, Jr., and two brothers, Paul and Sam. Upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served from 1970 to 1987 and retired as a Staff Sergeant. He was employed by McDaniel College for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his mother and children. Service will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to "After Math" a fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County or Penn-Mar Human Services of Westminster (CHANGE).

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 4, 2020.
