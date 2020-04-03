Francis Douglas Dyer, age 76, of Westminster, formerly of New Windsor, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare Center after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1943 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert F. Dyer Sr. and Theda Aileen Warner Dyer Dayhoff. Before retiring Doug worked in construction and roofing, then with Black and Decker, 3M and Random House. Surviving are two sons, Chadwick Dyer and wife Vicky of Finksburg and Scott Eugene Dyer of Westminster, 3 grandchildren Bradley, Brandy and Corey Dyer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Robert F. Dyer Jr. and James E. Dyer. Private inurnment will be in St. Luke's (Winters) Cemetery in New Windsor. Officiating will be Dan Hartzler. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2020