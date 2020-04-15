Francis E. Brady, Jr., 72, of Reisterstown passed away on April 14, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1947 in Owings Mills, Maryland to the late Francis E. Brady, Sr. and the late Frances Eleanor (nee Harris) Brady. He was the fiancé of 19 years to Michele Gosselin. He worked for Baltimore County Highway for over 30 years and served in the US Army. He is survived by his fiancé Michele Gosselin; sons Scott Brady and Chris Taylor and his wife Crystal; siblings Linda Ellis, Lawrence Brady, Lorraine Green and her husband Bryan and Betty Reaser and her husband Yoji; grandchildren Nicole and Chris, Jr. and his loving pet, Gracie. A private graveside service is scheduled at Lake View Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2020