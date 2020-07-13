Francis Elton Brightful of Westminster, MD entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2020. Affectionately known as "Uncle Johnny", he was born September 28, 1939 to the late Charles Harper Brightful and Helena Baker Brightful. He was educated at Robert Moton School and served in the US Army from 1963-1967. He is survived by 2 devoted brothers; Robert (Bobby) Brightful and Stanley (Nornie) Brightful of Westminster and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased in death by; wife, Bonnie Brightful, siblings; Charles (Pap) Brightful, Catherine (Cissy) Johnson, Marjorie (Butch) Sherrod, Genevieve (Jenny) Hodge and Carolyn (Piggy) Rogers. Uncle Johnny will always be remembered for doing various jobs for family and friends, lending a helping hand and looking after his nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



