Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 Visitation 10:00 AM Shiloh United Methodist Church 3100 Shiloh Road Hampstead , MD Service 11:00 AM Shiloh United Methodist Church 3100 Shiloh Road Hampstead , MD

Francis Earl Walsh, 81, of Hampstead, MD, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born on Mar. 16, 1938, Francis was the son of the late Arthur Robert Walsh and Carol Winifred Earl Walsh. He was the beloved husband of Clara Louise Hendrix Walsh for 61 years. Music was an important part of Francis's life. In fact, he and Clara first met in 1954 at a church music program, where he played saxophone and she played piano. They continued playing their instruments at Shiloh United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong member. He was also a member of the Alesia Band. Their home had a varied score-religious, classical, jazz, gospel, opera, country-and all five children learned to read music and play at least one instrument. Photography was another passion: Francis took pictures with his Nikon whenever he could, sometimes exasperating his children (now a fond memory). Home slide shows were a common occurrence back in the day, as were soccer and baseball in the front yard. Francis spent most of his life driving a truck and was easily recognizable in his yellow and red Peterbilt. He switched out his truck cap for a beret when chauffeuring individuals in his Mercedes. Regardless of what he was doing, he was happiest when he was connecting with people. He loved his family with all his heart and blessed the lives of all he encountered. His eyes frequently filled with tears of compassion or of gratitude. Francis studied the Bible and dedicated his life to service. He was a Past Worshipful Master of Lebanon Lodge 175, a Past Patron of Lebanon 108 Order of the Eastern Star in Manchester, and a member of the Scottish Rite. Surviving Francis are his daughters, Carol A. Walsh of Parkville, MD and Carmen M. Walsh of York, PA; sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas E. and Donna Walsh of Parkville, MD and Ivan G. and Wendy Walsh of Newport, TN; granddaughter, Catrina Walsh; grandsons, Alex and Shane Walsh; great-granddaughter, Hannah; sister, Winifred O'Connor; brother, Merritt Walsh; stepmother, Susie Rill Walsh; and stepsiblings, Tom Walsh, Jim Walsh, Loretta Speck, Becky Walsh, Dave Walsh, Steve Walsh, Christy Walsh, and Cindy Shank. He was predeceased by his son Eric Andrew Walsh, stepbrother Arthur Richard Walsh, and cousin Ralph Walsh. Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., with the Masonic rites performed at 3 p.m. followed by the Eastern Star service; and Monday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. The family will also receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 17, starting at 10 a.m., prior to the 11 a.m. service at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3100 Shiloh Road, Hampstead. The Rev. Barbara Allen will officiate, and Francis's niece Ashley will deliver the message. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in lieu of flowers, to Shiloh UMC (P.O. Box 577, Hampstead, MD 21074) or to . Online condolences may be offered to the family at

