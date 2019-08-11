Francis Kirk, 82, passed away July 23, 2019. Born in Randallstown, MD, Jan. 14, 1937, the son of the late Vernon, Sr. and Mildred Kirk. Surviving are daughter Annette Delp and 3 grandchildren. Also, brother Richard Wayne Kirk and sisters Betty Riley, Doris Kirk and Judi Miller, (and many nieces and nephews). He enjoyed playing golf, going to the horse races, playing baseball and especially riding his Harley motorcycle. His friends on their bikes called him "Mr. Finesse". Francis was a happy person and had a great smile. He was predeceased by daughter Patty, and by his sister Billie Teal and brothers Vernon, Sr., Walter, Dale and Alan Kirk. Interment was private. A memorial service will be held by his family at a future date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019