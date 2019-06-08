|
Francis Lee "Pat Day" Gnau, 81 of Westminster, Md passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 4, 1937 in Carroll County, MD the daughter of the late Arthur Shipley and the late Winifred Shipley (nee Martin) She was the wife of the late Walter R. Day, Sr. and Howard Gnau. She was a school bus driver and a homemaker. She loved to read, garden and her animals. She is survived by her children Walter R. Day, Jr. Debra Day Dorsey & husband Joseph and Mark Day & wife Shaun. Also survived by her siblings Margaret Yox "Tootles" & John Shipley and longtime friend & companion Walt Pollack and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Shipley "Bunky"Private services In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Human Society 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019