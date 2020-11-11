Francis "Franny" Doyle Moats, age 36 of New Windsor, MD passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born December 27, 1983, in Kingwood, WV the son of Ralph, Jr and Susan A. Moats (nee Doyle). He worked as a chef for Turf Valley. Franny was an Ultra marathon Runner, enjoyed biking and hunting. He especially loved his 2 nephews. Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother Jesse Moats & wife Cristina and his two nephews Auggie and Hudson Moats. Also survived by his maternal grandparents Pat & Bill Doyle and his paternal grandparents Vera Lyla & Ralph Moats, Sr. and numerous extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Zaching Against Cancer, 6700 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 185, Columbia, Maryland 21046 or Akron Children's Hospital, ATTN: Volunteer Services, One Perkins Square, Akron OH 44308 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
