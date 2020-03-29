Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Thomas Brecker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Thomas Brecker, age 74 of Sykesville, passed away from natural causes on March 26, 2020. Born on August 11, 1945, he was the son of the late William Brecker and Rose Eschert Brecker and was the oldest sibling of Charles (deceased), William, and Rosemary (deceased). He was the husband of 52 years to Mary Kratzen Brecker. Also surviving are his son, Timothy Thomas Brecker, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Holmes Brecker, his daughter, Nichole Brecker Giordano, and son-in-law, Martin Joseph Giordano, along with grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Giordano, Abigail Marie Brecker, Caleb Peter Giordano, Emily Rose Brecker, Josiah Andrew Giordano, Esther Joy Giordano, and Miriam Joy Giordano. Fran worked as a teacher for 40 years, wrapping up his career with 13 years at Maryland State Prisons at Central Laundry in Sykesville. He had a special love for the Word of God and he studied it diligently, sharing his knowledge by leading countless Bible studies during his life. He enjoyed playing chess, and, indicative of his love of sharing with others, founded a chess club in the homeschool community. He was active and always found something to keep himself busy, even telling his hospice nurse that he wanted to go clean leaves out of the gutter on the roof. He was a loving husband and father and a devoted grandfather, always willing to sit down and drink a cup of coffee with anyone who asked. Due to mandated restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be private.

