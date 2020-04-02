|
|
Francis Eugene "Hank" Wilson, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born May 7, 1949 in Bruceville, MD, he was the son of the late Edgar William and Doris Pearl (Pittinger) Wilson. He was the husband of Cheryl (Barnes) Wilson of Keymar. Hank was a machine operator and tester at Weatherton-Dresser Pump Company (now Flowserve) in Taneytown for 16 years. He also worked at SERRV International in New Windsor for 14 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars, watching old westerns, listening to classic country music, singing karaoke, and spending time with family, especially at family gatherings. Surviving, in addition to his wife Cheryl, are daughter, Donna (Wilson) DeGroft and husband Bernie of Littlestown, PA; son, Francis Eugene "Spank" Wilson, Jr. of Keymar; grandchildren, Ashley Clabaugh and fiancé Ralph Schler of Littlestown, PA, and Charles Clabaugh, Jr. and fiancé Melina Spencer of Ladiesburg; great-grandchildren, Abi, Destiny, Sarah, Lacy, Charles, Chance, Chayden and Chanden; siblings, Delores Wilson of Taneytown, Rocky Wilson of Keymar, Arty Wilson and wife Louann of Taneytown, Annie Stitely and husband Donnie of Thurmont, Richard Wilson and wife Shirley of Taneytown, Johnny Wilson and significant other Shelley of Reisterstown, Connie Wilson of Taneytown, George Wilson and wife Laurie of McSherrystown, PA, Beatrice Redding and husband Rodney of Taneytown, and Sam Wilson and wife Dawn of Hanover, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Constance Handley. Due to the current national health crisis, services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2020