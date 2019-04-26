Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Abramowicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank G. Abramowicz, 74, of Sykesville, Maryland, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Frank and Irene Abramowicz. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was a career salesman for the Stanley Company and more recently worked in auto parts sales. Frank was dedicated to excellence. He always put himself before others. His knowledge, professionalism, and attention to detail touched the lives of many. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, reading his bible, going to the race track, and working on his cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Nicholas and his daughter Natalie. Frank is survived by his sister, Joanne Derrah, her husband Robert, his granddaughter Brenna Gardner and many friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in the year at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia. For more information please email

