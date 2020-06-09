Frank Dalzell
Frank D. Dalzell, 69, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born April 3, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of Frank James Dalzell, Jr. and the late Marjorie Harper Dalzell. He was the husband of Barbara P. Dalzell ( Podgorski ). They had been married for 38 years. Frank had retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric in 2001 as a supervisor. Frank was a high school graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, class of 1969. Frank was a very accomplished musician, especially with the guitar. As a young man he played in many Baltimore area bands. He enjoyed traveling, the beach and playing music. He earned a Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University. In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by sister-in-law Carol Podgorski, niece, nephew and great nieces and nephews and many friends and bandmates and close friend Jerry MacNeish. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother-in-law Frank Podgorski. Funeral services and interment will be private. The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Social distancing, face coverings and 50% capacity will be in effect at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
