Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Graveside service 1:00 PM Pipe Creek Cemetery Clear Ridge Rd. Union Bridge , MD

Frank Ensor Gorsuch, age 87, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 20, 1931 in Frederick County, he was the son of the late George Clifton Gorsuch and Edna Buckey Gorsuch. He was the husband of Beverly S. Gorsuch and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on September 15. Mr. Gorsuch was a graduate of New Windsor High School. He was formerly employed as a farmer and a truck driver. His most enjoyment came from vegetable gardening and growing fruit in his orchard. He was known for selling his fruits and vegetables at the Carroll County Farmers Market. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Frank Keith Gorsuch of Taneytown and his friend Rhonda Scheller, and Kevin Lee Gorsuch of Union Bridge and his friend Miriam Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Ethel Schneider, Jeannette George and Frances Metcalfe; and brothers, Merton and George William Gorsuch. A graveside service will be held at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Clear Ridge Rd., Union Bridge, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of Liberty Central United Methodist Church, Libertytown will officiate. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pipe Creek Cemetery, c/o Brenda Palsgrove, 2974 Union Square, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

