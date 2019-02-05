Frank Thomas Eskra, 71 of Frankford, DE and formerly of Hanover, PA and Manchester, MD passed away from complications of heart disease on Tuesday morning January 29, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1947 in Baltimore, Md.Frank is survived by his best friend and wife of 42 years, Debbie Graf Eskra and their daughter, the light of his life, Christine. Also survived by his wife's family (Pat and John, Bonnie, Joe and Megan, Johnny, Denise, Amanda (Cheese), Averie and "Jack"), extended family in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and close long-time friends; Irene Sifel, Anne Lombardo, and George and Barb Titanish.As a teenager he worked at Bata Shoe Company and went into the Air National Guard after graduating high school. After attending the University of Maryland, he was employed by Western Electric/ AT&T / Lucent Technologies and retired after 34 years.Frank was a very loving, supportive husband and devoted father. He was proud of his Czechoslovakian heritage. He loved spending time with his family, especially sitting by the water and eating crabs. Frank enjoyed golfing, the beach, boating, fishing, traveling, watching the Ravens, yelling BINGO, and was passionate about his guitars and music. Frank enjoyed farming as a hobby in his younger years. Every morning he enjoyed eating his cheerios while reading the newspaper. He was known for his chatty personality and his favorite sayings were "At least one good thing", "this is going to be a pork pull" and many more less appropriate phrases. Frank will be deeply missed by his family and friends.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to H.O.P.E. PO Box 175, Shrewsbury, PA 17361 or Worcester County Humane Society 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, DE. Please visit Frank's Life Memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019