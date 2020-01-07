Frank Meredith Libman, 70, of Westminster, died on Friday January 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on October 7, 1949 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Frank Herbert Libman and Sophia Meredith Libman. Frank was a 1967 graduate of Westminster High School. He attended The Johns Hopkins University, graduated from The University of Massachusetts with a degree in Economics, and graduated from The University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Computer Science, where he received a special award for tutoring and mentoring other students. He attended the University of Minnesota for a year and a half pursuing a Master's Degree in Computer Science. He lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida and Texas. He was a self-employed entrepreneur, worked in sales, credit management and tax prep. He was always willing and able to help others After high school he spent the summer visiting most of Europe and stayed in youth hostels. In later years, he traveled the entire continental United States pursuing his hobby of nature photography and several of the trips exceeded 7,000 miles. He took extended courses in Photography at Hennepin Technical College in Minnesota and received an Associate's Degree in Photography. He enjoyed duplicate bridge, poker, woodworking, collecting antiques, watching college basketball, and professional football. He also enjoyed trap shooting, was a life member of the North Carroll Rod and Gun Club, Inc., and the American Trapshooting Association. He attended clay target shoots in Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic states. He also attended shoots in Minnesota and the surrounding states. He attended the Grand America Trap Shooting Championships in Vandalia Ohio numerous times. Frank was a cornea donor. He is survived by two brothers, David Libman and wife Laura of Cedar City, Utah, and William "Bill" Libman of Westminster. He is also survived by longtime friend Vicki Butt of Pensacola, Florida; niece Rebecca Davidson of California; nephew Jason Libman of California; and 3 great-nieces Hailey, Jessica, and Taylor Davidson of California. The family will plan a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Carroll Hospital Center Foundation, Libman Nursing Scholarship Fund, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 7, 2020