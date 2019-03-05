Frank David "Davey" Sowers, 70, of Silver Run, died Saturday evening, March 2, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lou "Louie" (Forsythe) Sowers for 35 years. Born June 3, 1948 in Roanoke, VA, Davey was the son of the late Morton Windell & Dorothy M. (Wright) Sowers. He was a Taneytown High School graduate and served in the army during the Vietnam War. He was an Electrician employed with Star Electric of Baltimore. Surviving in addition to his wife, Louie, are his baby girl dog, "Laddie"; his 2 brothers: Windell and Mark Sowers; his 2 sisters: Julie Caprarola and Marcia Sowers and his God son, Jeremy Brandon Dull. He was predeceased by his dog kids: "Fuzz", "Sadie" and "Casey". Davey was a member of Harney VFW Post 6918, Taneytown American Legion Post 120 and Littlestown FOE Post 2226.Funeral Service is Monday, March 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Deacon Charles Barnhart of Keysville Lutheran Church, officiating. Viewings are Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Memorials in Davey's name may be sent to Disabled American Veterans – VARO Bldg, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or online.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2019