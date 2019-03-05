Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Sowers. View Sign

Frank David "Davey" Sowers, 70, of Silver Run, died Saturday evening, March 2, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lou "Louie" (Forsythe) Sowers for 35 years. Born June 3, 1948 in Roanoke, VA, Davey was the son of the late Morton Windell & Dorothy M. (Wright) Sowers. He was a Taneytown High School graduate and served in the army during the Vietnam War. He was an Electrician employed with Star Electric of Baltimore. Surviving in addition to his wife, Louie, are his baby girl dog, "Laddie"; his 2 brothers: Windell and Mark Sowers; his 2 sisters: Julie Caprarola and Marcia Sowers and his God son, Jeremy Brandon Dull. He was predeceased by his dog kids: "Fuzz", "Sadie" and "Casey". Davey was a member of Harney VFW Post 6918, Taneytown American Legion Post 120 and Littlestown FOE Post 2226.Funeral Service is Monday, March 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Deacon Charles Barnhart of Keysville Lutheran Church, officiating. Viewings are Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Memorials in Davey's name may be sent to Disabled American Veterans – VARO Bldg, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or online.

Frank David "Davey" Sowers, 70, of Silver Run, died Saturday evening, March 2, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lou "Louie" (Forsythe) Sowers for 35 years. Born June 3, 1948 in Roanoke, VA, Davey was the son of the late Morton Windell & Dorothy M. (Wright) Sowers. He was a Taneytown High School graduate and served in the army during the Vietnam War. He was an Electrician employed with Star Electric of Baltimore. Surviving in addition to his wife, Louie, are his baby girl dog, "Laddie"; his 2 brothers: Windell and Mark Sowers; his 2 sisters: Julie Caprarola and Marcia Sowers and his God son, Jeremy Brandon Dull. He was predeceased by his dog kids: "Fuzz", "Sadie" and "Casey". Davey was a member of Harney VFW Post 6918, Taneytown American Legion Post 120 and Littlestown FOE Post 2226.Funeral Service is Monday, March 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Deacon Charles Barnhart of Keysville Lutheran Church, officiating. Viewings are Sunday, March 10, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Memorials in Davey's name may be sent to Disabled American Veterans – VARO Bldg, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or online. Funeral Home Little's Funeral Home

34 Maple Avenue

Littlestown , PA 17340

(717) 359-4224 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close