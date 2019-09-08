Frank V. Dimiceli, Jr., 65, of Finksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. Frank was born on April 6, 1954 in Berkely Heights, NJ to the late Frank V. Dimiceli, Sr. and Genevieve Veit Dimiceli. He and his family moved to Westminster when Frank was a sophomore in high school. He graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown in 1973 where he was a proud member of the football team. Frank is survived by his two sons; Frank Vincent Dimiceli, III of Frederick and Joseph John Dimiceli of Finksburg and by two grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Vincent Dimiceli of Randolph, NJ; John and Shirley Pollock of Finksburg, and many loving nieces and nephews. Frank greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle, loved his dogs and was a loving father to his children. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his sister-in-law Lee Ann Dimiceli. A Memorial Service for Frank will be celebrated on a date to be arranged by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Frank's memory, may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 8, 2019