Franklin Bernard Everson
1943 - 2020
Franklin Bernard Everson, 77, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 10, 1943, in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Bernard and Dorothy Pearl Passmore Everson. He was the husband of the late Alice Kathryn Everson who passed away on August 2, 2019. Franklin worked many years and retired as Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Westminster, MD. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War as a flight engineer. He was a member of the American Legion Post 116, of Reisterstown, MD. Franklin loved horse racing, baseball, NASCAR, and especially time spent with his family. Surviving him are children: Dawn Everson Voorhees, Mickie Gerbrick, Christopher Jefferson, and Kimberly Malone, grandchildren: Kimberly, Alicia, Stephanie, Billy, Christopher and Ethan, 5 great grandchildren, and siblings: Mary, Jane, and Bernadette. He was predeceased by his son: Robert Welsh and his brother: George "Skip" Passmore. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the American Legion Post 116 in Reisterstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 116, 1090 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
American Legion Post 116
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
