Franklin S. Constantine, 87, of Westminster, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Dove House. Born May 12, 1933 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Norma (Buckingham) Constantine and Irvin L. Constantine, Sr. Before retiring he worked 47 years as a plumber. He served as a Sgt. in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Carroll Post No. 31. He loved all animals, fishing, hunting, car racing, baseball and football. He is survived by children and spouses Norma Wissman and husband Russell of Spring Grove, PA; Mike Constantine and wife Karen of Westminster; Barb Strevig of Joppa; and Lynn Daubert of Westminster; siblings Dorothy Skidmore and Francis Diehl, 9 grandchildren Kevin, Britney, Amanda, Shannon, Autumn, Matt, Michael, Nicki and Bri. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings Irvin Leroy Constantine, Jr., Brenda Noll, Norma Smith, Wayne Constantine, Charles Constantine and longtime friend Verna Caulford. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 19, 2020.