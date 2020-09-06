1/1
Franklin D. Hamme
Franklin Delano Hamme, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., formally of Westminster, MD, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg. Born March 4, 1933, in East Berlin, Pa., he was a son of the late Henry Alvin Hamme Sr. and Edna Julia (Shue) Hamme. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hamme was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Dean Hamme; an infant daughter, Ella Jean Hamme; and five brothers, Sterling Bixler, Russell Hamme, Dwaine Hamme, Richard Hamme and infant David Hamme. He is survived by his wife, Jean Larue (Lang) Smith; one brother, Henry A. Hamme Jr. of Pennsylvania; four sons, Terry Hamme and Russell Hamme both of Texas, Mark Hamme of Oklahoma and Dennis Hamme of Tennessee; two daughters, Diana Thornton of Largo, Fla. and Lorina Hamme of Oklahoma; one stepson, Douglas Smith of Pasadena, Md., three stepdaughters, Kay Jones of Westminster, Md., Donna Powell of Taneytown, Md. and Kimberly Miller of Dundalk, Md.; several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren, one stepgreat-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Random House Publishing Company for 26 years. He was a night watchman for American Woodmark. He attended the Brake Church of the Brethren. According to Mr. Hamme's wishes, his body will be cremated. Memorials may be made to the Brake Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 831, Petersburg, WV 26847. Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg. Condolences to the family may be left at www.schaefferfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc
11 N Main St
Petersburg, WV 26847
(304) 257-4040
