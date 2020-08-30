Franklin Delano "Danny" Shipley, age 87 of Eldersburg, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born November 17, 1932 in Woodbine, he was the son of the late Leon Shifflett Sr. and the late Margaret Davis Shifflett. Danny had been a dispatcher with Valley Cab until January 2020 when he retired with over 40 years of service. He loved the Orioles, Ravens and Washington Capitals. He was a professional duckpin bowler and was an avid fan of bluegrass music and horse racing. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Sharon Shipley, daughter and son-in-law Missy and Donnie Spriggs, Cecelia May Ludwig Shipley to whom he was married to for 28 years, sister Shirley, grandchildren Kari Saghy and her husband Jason, Tiffany Shook and her husband Dave, Jackie Lewis and her husband Paul, Jill Manns and her husband Mike, and Amy Holtzner and her husband Steve, and great grandchildren Taylor and Tucker Lewis, Blair Saghy, Bianca and August Shook, Addyson and Kassidy Manns, and Keegan Holtzner. He was predeceased by his siblings Leon Jr., Wade, Lester, Eddie, Phillip, Blaine, Faye and Natrul. Due to the current pandemic, private visitation and services will be held at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.



