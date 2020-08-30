1/1
Franklin D. "Danny" Shipley
1932 - 2020
Franklin Delano "Danny" Shipley, age 87 of Eldersburg, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born November 17, 1932 in Woodbine, he was the son of the late Leon Shifflett Sr. and the late Margaret Davis Shifflett. Danny had been a dispatcher with Valley Cab until January 2020 when he retired with over 40 years of service. He loved the Orioles, Ravens and Washington Capitals. He was a professional duckpin bowler and was an avid fan of bluegrass music and horse racing. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Sharon Shipley, daughter and son-in-law Missy and Donnie Spriggs, Cecelia May Ludwig Shipley to whom he was married to for 28 years, sister Shirley, grandchildren Kari Saghy and her husband Jason, Tiffany Shook and her husband Dave, Jackie Lewis and her husband Paul, Jill Manns and her husband Mike, and Amy Holtzner and her husband Steve, and great grandchildren Taylor and Tucker Lewis, Blair Saghy, Bianca and August Shook, Addyson and Kassidy Manns, and Keegan Holtzner. He was predeceased by his siblings Leon Jr., Wade, Lester, Eddie, Phillip, Blaine, Faye and Natrul. Due to the current pandemic, private visitation and services will be held at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
I will miss Danny. He was a good man and loved his family very much. I will especially remember the trips we went on to bowl Rubberbands! We had some of the best times there. Danny was always the first one to ask me to come along and I never missed. He would also participate and be the best cheerleader for family members who would qualify in the Pro Tours on Sunday. You always knew Danny (and Doug) were in the back figuring out who needed to win and what scores everyone needed. They were fun times. I know he will be missed by all the family and myself as well. I will say prayers for all of you. Rest in peace Danny.
Linda Johansen
Friend
