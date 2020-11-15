1/1
Franklin H. Davis
1945 - 2020
Franklin Howard Davis, 75, of Hampstead, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 11, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was born April 10, 1945 in Coatsville, PA, to the late Oscar and Margaret (Thompson) Davis. Beloved husband of Rebecca Ann (Kulp) Davis of 55 years. He farmed for 22 years at Fairmount Farms in Hampstead, MD. He was a truck driver & landscaper up until he retired in April of 2020. He was a lifetime member of Mason-Dixon Historical Steam Society where he was president in 2003 & 2004. He enjoyed showing his gas engines at various steam shows in MD & PA; fishing with his grandchildren & cooking out on his grills with his family. He also enjoyed his fishpond & watching the birds. In addition to his wife Rebecca, he is survived by their children Franklin H Davis Jr. of Falling Waters, WV; Matthew Davis, wife Cecelia of Hanover, PA; Eve (Davis) Abbott, fiancé Marty Hudgins of Manchester, MD. Grandchildren Franklin H Davis III, wife Samantha of Hagerstown, MD; Kristina (Davis) Evans, husband Brandon of Smithfield, NC; Zach Hahn, fiancé Victoria of Hampstead, MD; Kristofer Davis, wife Jennifer of Hagerstown, MD; Sarah Davis (Cody) of Pasadena, MD; Lindsey Abbott (Garett) of Manchester, MD; Seb & Ben Davis of Henderson, NC. Greatgrandchildren Skyler, Bladen, Kaydon, Paisley, Callen, & Calvin. He was predeceased by both of his parents, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and his daughter-in-law Linda (Flynn) Davis. Services will be private. Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
