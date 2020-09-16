Franklin Roosevelt Miller, 86 of Dunlap, TN Franklin R. Miller went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020 with his children by his side, after a 7-year battle with Leukemia and COPD. He worked construction and carpentry most of his life and worked with the Carroll County Roads Department for 10 years before retiring. After retiring he enjoyed hunting and fishing, his family and friends, gardening, tending to his chickens, and his dog, Goldie. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was the son of the late John Robert Miller and Jessie Mae Good Miller. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his brothers Norman and Kenneth Miller and sisters Mary Harrison and Genevieve Williams. He is also survived by his children Franklin Miller Jr. (Vicky) of Taneytown, MD, Wayne Miller (Debra Breighner) of Fairfield, PA, Kay Turner (Will) of Dunlap, TN, Richard Miller of Dunlap, TN, Lisa Owens of Westminster, MD, Ellie Miller-Whittemore (Scott) of Ocean City, MD, and John Miller (Lori) of Arizona. In addition to his children, he is survived by 19 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store