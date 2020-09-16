1/1
Franklin R. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Roosevelt Miller, 86 of Dunlap, TN Franklin R. Miller went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020 with his children by his side, after a 7-year battle with Leukemia and COPD. He worked construction and carpentry most of his life and worked with the Carroll County Roads Department for 10 years before retiring. After retiring he enjoyed hunting and fishing, his family and friends, gardening, tending to his chickens, and his dog, Goldie. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was the son of the late John Robert Miller and Jessie Mae Good Miller. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his brothers Norman and Kenneth Miller and sisters Mary Harrison and Genevieve Williams. He is also survived by his children Franklin Miller Jr. (Vicky) of Taneytown, MD, Wayne Miller (Debra Breighner) of Fairfield, PA, Kay Turner (Will) of Dunlap, TN, Richard Miller of Dunlap, TN, Lisa Owens of Westminster, MD, Ellie Miller-Whittemore (Scott) of Ocean City, MD, and John Miller (Lori) of Arizona. In addition to his children, he is survived by 19 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved