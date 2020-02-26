Franklin Alexander Rheubottom, Sr., 78, of Sykesville, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Born February 14, 1942 in Snowden's Creek, Marriottsville, he was the son of the late Harry Frank and Mary Coleman Rheubottom. He was the longtime companion of Rhonda Kay Rheubottom. Frank was an auto mechanic by trade and loved tinkering with automobiles. He enjoyed walking Rhonda's pit bull Zeus and helping other people. In addition to Rhonda, he is survived by daughters Barbara Rheubottom, Goldie Lester, Van Woodyard, sons Anthony, Maurice and Franklin A. Rheubottom, Jr., numerous grand children, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son Charles Rheubottom, daughter Shavon Moals, brother William and sister Mary Rheubottom. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 12 Noon at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Internment will follow in West Liberty Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10-12 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences welcomed at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2020