Franklin Richard Powell

Obituary
On October 19, 2019, Franklin R. Powell, United States Army Veteran, of Boring, Maryland, beloved husband of Virginia Powell for 68 years; devoted father of Sheri Soistman and her husband Charles, Franklin Powell, Jr. and his wife the late Betty, Kathleen Powell Medairy and her husband Jimmy; loving grandfather of six; cherished great grandfather of ten. Family and friends will honor Franklin's life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Eline Funeral Home in Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Road, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
