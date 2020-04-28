Fred Russell Stonesifer of Everett, PA, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD. Born December 2, 1935, he was the son of Jacob Russell Stonesifer and Anna Ritter Stonesifer. He graduated from Taneytown High School, Western Maryland College and received a Master's Degree from Penn State University and a Doctorate from The University of Maryland. He worked for The Bendix Corporation and for 30 years at The Naval Weapons Laboratory. Fred raised Appaloosa horses at Stony Stables in Chaneysville,PA. He bred Appaloosas and raced them in several western states. He was a lifetime member of The Keysville Lutheran Church in Keysville, MD. Fred enjoyed giving tours of the Southampton Township area to the Chamber of Commerce of Bedford County, PA, and was a member of the Bedford County Horseman Assoc. and local Senior Center. He enjoyed hunting on his farm and woodworking. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Jean Stonesifer Lambert, brother G. Richard Stonesifer, brother-in-law John D. Lambert and his nephew Jacob D. Lambert. He is survived by his nephews Jonathan D. Lambert and Scott R. Stonesifer and his niece Jana M. Lambert. He is also survived by eight great nephews: C.J. Cook, Brendan Stonesifer, Aidan Stonesifer, Dylan Lambert, Cody Isanogle, Casey Isanogle, Christian Isanogle, and Chance Isanogle. Fred had many friends in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, Carroll County, Maryland and the state of Virginia. A private interment will take place at Keysville Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. In his memory contributions can be made to Keysville Lutheran Church, 7301 Keysville Road, Keymar, MD 21757 or to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020