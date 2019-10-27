Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Guedel Jr.. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301)-663-1690 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Funeral service 4:15 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederic Eugene Guedel, Jr., 83, passed away on Sunday, October 20th, 2019. He was born August 6, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland. Frederic was the son of the late Frederic Eugene, Sr. and Lois Elizabeth Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Robert Francis. Fred is survived by his three children, Barbara - married to Peter Jurasik, Pamela, and John - married to Judith Platz. He has two grandsons, Ben Jurasik and Collin Guedel. He is also survived by his longtime companion Patricia Martin and many loving friends. Frederic attended Warren Siepp High School in Baltimore, and later attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He joined the Air National Guard in September of 1954 . He was honorably discharged in September of 1958 from the Air Force and later joined the Army reserves, honorably discharged here as well in October of 1962. He attended the University of Baltimore, initially focusing on law and later changing his major to psychology. Fred worked as a draftsman at Wolf and Man on Sisson Street in Baltimore, which he eventually left; he took a job at Westinghouse in order to be a draftsman there as well. In 1962, he serendipitously walked into a music business on North Avenue in Baltimore with his then wife Eleanor, in the hopes of buying sound equipment for his home. He went on to acquire the business - Custom Music Systems - through the gradual purchase of it, moving it to 25th Street between Charles and St Paul Street in the late 1960s. He would go on to operate this business successfully for over forty years. Fred loved many things in life: his family, animals, cars, music, art, travels to Europe and dancing. His set of interests was, needless to say, rather diverse. Fred had an Afghan Hound kennel as well, in which he trained and groomed these dogs for both breeding and competitive showing. He also owned a small Christmas tree farm, which he maintained alongside his family in tandem with running his audio equipment business. Fred loved to work on and maintain cars, owning many different Lotus and Mercedes Benz automobiles in his lifetime. In his 50s and 60s, he created a multitude of beautiful paintings. He is forever loved by his family and friends. Fred's family will receive visitors at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. The funeral service will be held at 4:15 p.m. of that same day. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the to support their work on finding a cure for this terrible disease that ultimately took Fred's life. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at

