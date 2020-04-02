Frederick Albert Carr, 89, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown. Born on May 28, 1930 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Marvin Lee Carr and Bernice Catterson Carr. His wife Florence Earliene Carr died on May 5, 2015. Before retiring he was a carpenter. He is survived by his daughter Gordon "Gordie" E. See and husband Blaine of Charlestown, WV; two sisters Rita Little and Linda Martin both of Westminster; two grandsons Jacob and Jesse Carr; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Frederick A. Carr, Jr. Private burial will be at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

