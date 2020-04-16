Frederick Eugene Polanco, III, 77, of Hampstead, passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at Long View Health Care Center in Manchester. Born March 21, 1943 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Frederick Eugene Polanco, Jr. and Dorothy Crawford Polanco. He was the husband of Kathleen V. Polanco, his wife of 56 years. Mr. Polanco had served in the Army National Guard. Prior to retirement, he had been a purchasing manager for Black & Decker, where he had worked for 36 years. He enjoyed baseball and football. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son and daughter-in-law, Andrew G. and Michele Polanco of Reisterstown; daughter and son-in-law, Emily G. and Dwayne Van Horn of Westminster; granddaughter, Alannah K. Van Horn of Westminster; sisters, Mary Ann Robinson of Lewes, DE, Mildred Oles of Belcamp, Dorothy Jean Rollins of Westminster, and Barbara Lee Stevens of Manchester. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2020