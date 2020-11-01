1/1
Frederick M. Wehn
Frederick M. Wehn, age 87, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born August 5, 1933, in Johnstown, PA he was the son of the late Edward C. Wehn and Lenoria Morgan Wehn. He was the husband of the late Anna Marie Wehn who died in 1989. Fred had retired as an electronic technician from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. He served as a Corporal in the US Army from 1953-55. Fred was a member of Sykesville American Legion Post #223. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and putting puzzles together. He is survived by son Jeffrey Wehn of Sykesville, daughter-in-law Jeannie Wehn of Gettysburg; grandchildren: Michael, Jessica and Ryan Wehn and great-grandchildren: Grace and Cole Wehn and Kayden Orth. He was predeceased by sons Roy Frederick Wehn and Jerry R. Wehn, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Virginia Wehn and longtime companion Carol Katz. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 11 to 12:30pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 12:30pm. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Haight Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Haight Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
