Frederick John Neville III, 75, of Manchester, MD passed away on March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Mary Neville ; son, Gregory Allan Neville of Ashville, OH; daughter, Anita Mary Harmon of Catonsville, MD and brother, Dennis P. Neville of Ellicott City, MD. He was born and raised in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Frederick and Delores Lee Neville. He was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School class of 1962. Frederick went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from Loyola College of Maryland in 1966. He met his wife at a family party and they married at in 1966 at Our Lady of Victory Church. On April 24, 1973 he became a Certified Public Accountant. Over the years he worked as a CPA in Government Accounting for several major corporations. He was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan. He enjoyed growing fresh vegetables in his garden, grilling in his backyard and sharing crab feasts with his family. He was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Special Fund - PO Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102 Online condolences may be made at

