On 4/9/2020 Frederick Robert Seibel III completed his earthly tasks & began his heavenly journey. Born to the Rev. Frederick R. Seibel, Jr. & Katherine G. Seibel in Frederick, Md. , Dec 20, 1931. He is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Ola Jean; 4 children, Libby Brown (Steven), Rick Seibel #4 (Patti), Karen Schriefer (Harry), & Tim Seibel; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great-grandson. He is predeceased by 1 son, Bucky Seibel (Judy); his parents; & 1 brother, Donald A. Seibel. Bob served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 as a Guided Missile Propellent Explosive Specialist. He joined the Cape St. Claire Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. during its first year of existence (1955) and he held all of the fire line officers positions, including the office of Chief & Past President, as well as served on many of the company's committees. He served the U. S. Naval Academy Fire Department from 1959 -1982, retiring as the Assistant Chief. Bob became a "Certified Level II Emergency Services Instructor" for the State of Maryland in 1969. He was appointed to the Executive Committee of the Maryland State Firemen's Association. In 1970 he was appointed to the MSFA Transportation Committee. He chaired this committee until 1984. In 1976, Governor Mandel appointed, Mr. Seibel to the original "Maryland Fire Rescue Education Training Commission." He served the Commission with Distinction and Honor for ten years. Bob actively served on several committees of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association. In 1982 he was elected Second Vice President, and served as President in 1984-1985. Bob served as a Trustee from 1993 to 2009 & was responsible for all of the Association property. Bob was named Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association Trustee Emeritus at the 2016 Convention meeting in Lake Shore. He was very active in the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association. He was named a Life Member in 1982. He was awarded the William G. Perry Award for unselfish effort and dedication in 2010. Bob, also taught Hazardous Waste & Chemical Emergency Response, all across the country, for HazTrain, Inc., for over 10 years. He was inducted into the National Fire Heritage Center Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders at the October 2016 meeting in Emmitsburg, MD. In May 2017 Bob was the 30th inductee into the Navy Fire & Emergency Services Hall of Fame. He was, also, an Honorary Member of Queenstown VFD, Arnold VFD, Hardwood-Lothian VFD, and West Annapolis VFD. The family is honoring Bob's wishes to be donated for medical research and a celebration of his life will be scheduled when time & restrictions allow. Any memorial contributions can be made in his name to Cape St. Claire Volunteer Fire Company ( CSCVFD.org ) or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation ( Firehero.org Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

