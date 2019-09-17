Frederick Earnest Zerrlaut, Jr., 81, of Sykesville, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Brinton Woods Nursing Home. Born May 28, 1938 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Frederick E. Zerrlaut, Sr. and Kathryn Demmitt Zerrlaut. Fred was a heavy equipment operator in the construction field. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion Memorial Post #223 in Sykesville. He also was an avid duckpin bowler. He was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by daughter Joselle Allen, son Jon Zerrlaut and grandson Christopher Michael Allen. Services and interment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg are assisting with final arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 17, 2019