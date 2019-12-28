Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 7:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Raymond Bankert, 84, of Westminster, died December 24, 2019 at Dove House with his family by his side. Born January 2, 1935 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Alton Nusbaum Bankert and Pinkie E. Moore Bankert. He is survived by his wife, Dolores M. Bixler Bankert, his wife of 61 years, whom he married June 8, 1958. As a youth, he spent much time with his grandparents, George and Myrle Bankert, who were caretakers at the Alms House, and related many stories about the activities and residents there. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1953, where he played football, basketball and baseball, was a member of the Key Club, and the driver of the "Gunther Special". He was an avid Owl fan, and attended the majority of the football games after graduation, and enjoyed watching great-nephews and nieces' games of soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. He also enjoyed watching his son and daughter performing in the Owl Band during games and competitions. Following graduation, he attended Baltimore Business College, and began employment at Park Circle Motor Company, then moving to W. H. Davis Company until 1961. At that time he became employed by Westminster Trust Company, (Westminster Bank & Trust), where he retired as Vice President in 1998. He was a loan officer and help many young people and business persons get a start. In retirement he worked for CATS and Fletcher Funeral Home. He served in the United States





Following graduation, he attended Baltimore Business College, and began employment at Park Circle Motor Company, then moving to W. H. Davis Company until 1961. At that time he became employed by Westminster Trust Company, (Westminster Bank & Trust), where he retired as Vice President in 1998. He was a loan officer and help many young people and business persons get a start. In retirement he worked for CATS and Fletcher Funeral Home. He served in the United States Army and active reserve 1956-1960, and is now a member of the Molleville Farm Post #467 Auxiliary, a member and treasurer of the Westminster Home Association, which is associated with the . He was a member of the color guard of the Patriots Drum & Bugle Corp, the American Legion Starlighters Drum & Bugle Corps, and in 1961 that group moved to the Westminster Municipal Band. He has continued with them in the color guard through the years, as they led the Band through the streets of Westminster, Ocean City, and other towns and communities. He eventually became color guard captain, and has the title of Color Guard Captain Emeritus. His love of horses led him to join Lehigh Riding Club, and served as treasurer for more than 50 years; he was a member of Taylorsville Hunt Club, member and whip of Mayberry Fox Hunters, and a member of Carrollton Hounds. He became a member of Door to Virtue Lodge #46 in 1960, serving as worshipful master in 1968. He is also a member of associate organizations - Carroll Royal Arch #31, Carroll Council Royal and Select Masters No. 7. Carroll Commandery No. 17. Knights Templar. Boumi Temple Shriners of North America, Knights of Mecca of Boumi Temple, and Western Maryland Shrine Club. He also served as King Bee of the Beehive Club. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Carroll County Farm Museum from 2003-2011; and served a term as secretary. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley since 1952, and has served as treasurer since 1960. He was a member of Zion Cemetery Board; a member of the Board of Trustees, and was treasurer of the Zion Gospel Show committee. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada, was wagon master of the No Problem Travel Club, and also enjoyed playing cards. He also enjoyed bowling, currently bowling with the Tuesday Morning Triples. Surviving in addition to his wife, are son and daughter, Michael L. Bankert of San Leandro, CA, and Lori R. Szeliga and husband, David, of Clarksville; grandsons, Tommy and Billy Szeliga; sister, Barbara Mills; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Marvin Hollinger; and numerous nieces and nephews (including the "Eight is Enough" gang), great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant brother Alton N. Bankert, Jr., sister-in-law Carol Bixler Head, nephew Craig Hollinger, and brother-in-law Russell K. Mills, Jr. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster. Memorial Services will be held by the Westminster Municipal Band on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 6 p.m., and by Door to Virtue Lodge #46 on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at the funeral home with the Rev. YuJung Hwang officiating. Interment will follow at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2714 Old Washington Road, Westminster, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley, 2714-16 Old Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157, or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 28, 2019

