Gail Ann Martensen of Eldersburg, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She is the daughter of the late Norman Martensen and the late Virginia Martensen (nee Varney). She is survived by her daughters Susan Selby, Carey Hughes and husband Brian, and Cathlene Wagner. She was lovingly called Nana by her 6 grandchildren, Bryce and Parker Abbott, Hunter and Gabriella Hughes, and Nikita and Andrei Gurnham. She is also survived by her sisters Beverly Lipp, Nancy Lester, and Diane Ippolito. She will be greatly missed by all, especially her companion Ted Hill. Gail made the world more beautiful with her artwork, gardening, music, and caring heart. The family would like to give a special thank you to her many friends and neighbors who were always there for her over the past two years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date per her request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Carroll County Arts Council (carrollcountyartscouncil.org
or 91 W Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157) or to the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute (gbmc.org/give
or a check made out to GBMC Foundation sent to 6701 N Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21204).