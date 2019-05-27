On Saturday, May 25, 2019 Gail Irene (nee Heckathorn) Slacum passed away peacefully after a very long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Gail was someone whose humor and laughter brightened any room. She was the life of every event. She was fun and so very funny and she loved her family with all of her heart. She was the most giving person-never once putting herself before her family. She treasured the friends she made along life's journey-from childhood, to neighborhood, to Club 20, to Calais Waterfront. She and Bill enjoyed spending time at their summer cottage in the Northern Neck of Virginia and the friends and wonderful memories they made through their years there. She will be remembered lovingly and missed by all. She is the cherished mother of Shelly Lynne Tumbach and her husband Robert, and Scott William Slacum, beloved Grand-mom of Blake William Lara and his wife Lauren, and Alyssa Slacum, loving sister to Gary Heckathorn and sister-in-law to Sandy Heckathorn and Donald Brolliar and his wife Jeanne. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, William I. Slacum, her father Amos James Heckathorn, her mother Doris Irene Heckathorn, her brother Glen James Heckathorn, her mother-in-law Ruth Eleanore Slacum, her sisters-in-law Mary Brollier and Carol Heckathorn, and by her grandson Seth James Lara. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, Md 21093, the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, or to the . Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary