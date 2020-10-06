1/1
Gail Waters Kappes
January 19, 1946 October 3, 2020 Gail Lee Waters Kappes, age 74, passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020 from ALS. She was a resident of Sykesville Maryland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel in Sykesville Maryland, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Billie Waters and stepson Mickey Kappes. Gail is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim Kappes; stepson Jim Kappes IV and wife Christine K Kappes; 2 daughters, grandchildren; Joe, Jake and Josh Kappes; granddaughter Fallon Spittel and 4 other grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Waters Lendrim and husband Pat Lendrim; Leslie Waters Erika and husband Stephen Moores; Lori Sue Waters Olivent and husband Michael; 6 nephews and 2 nieces; and many special life long friends. Gail was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was known for her generous heart and loving nature. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Avenue Westminster, MD. 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
