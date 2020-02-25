|
Galen L. Monti, 79 of Woodbine, MD passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, Md. He was the beloved husband of Ann C. Monti (nee Rice) since 1964. He was born on March 3, 1940 in Western, Maryland the son of the late Lou Monti and the late Birdie Nolan (nee Dixon). He worked in the auto mechanic industry and did Body and Fender work. Galen liked building street rods, working on old cars, and taking care of his wife. Devoted father of Galen Monti & Tracey Porter of Winfield, MD, David Monti & Treassa Porter of Woodbine, MD and Kevin & Gabrielle Monti, Of NJ. Loving brother of Mary Lynn & Bob Seifarth of Frostburg, MD, Dixie & Gary Wilson of FL, Daniel Nolan of FL, Denise Thomas and Dave of Lavale, MD, and Mike Nolan of Catonsville, MD. Devoted grandfather of Galen R. Monti, Jr., Kristen Monti, Shannon Monti, Allison Monti Julie Henderson, Chase Monti, Marlena Monti, and Ryan Monti and great grandfather of Kaylee, Blakey and Cole Monti. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll high School). Where the funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Morgan Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 25, 2020