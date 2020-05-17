Garland Thomas "Bupp" Friese, 72, of Westminster, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on January 28, 1948 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Gloyd "Joe" Garland Friese and Catherine Elsie Close Friese. His wife Beth Ann Stonesifer Friese died on April 24, 1991. Bupp graduated from Westminster High School in 1966 where he played football and baseball. After high school he served in the United States Air Force. Before retiring he worked at Random House and the ARC of Carroll County. He played for several teams in the Carroll County Men's Softball League, where he was named to the All-Star team numerous times. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is survived by his son Michael Garland Friese and grandson Cayden Friese of Westminster; father-in-law Gary N. Stonesifer and friend Dinah; brother-in-law David L. Stonesifer and wife Trish; sister-in-law Fay Baust; and additional family includes Ted Stonesifer, Mike Stonesifer, Sue Stuller, and Jay and Diane Stuller. He was predeceased by his brother Mervin L. Baust and mother-in-law Joanne Stonesifer. Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made in his name to the Carroll County Humane Society at hscarroll.org/donate/, or to the ARC of Carroll County at arccarroll.org/donations/. The family would like to thank the staff at Carroll Lutheran Village for their wonderful care. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.