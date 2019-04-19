Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Brauning. View Sign

Gary Richard Brauning, 90, of Finksburg, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence. Born January 18, 1929 in Gamber, he was the son of the late Anna M. (Leister) Brauning and Horace S. Brauning. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Martha Virginia Brauning. He was a Dairy Farmer who worked with many family members his entire life off of Deer Park Rd. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1946 and attended 2 years at Johns Hopkins University.He was a life-long member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Carroll County 4-H enthusiast and All-Star 4-H member, member of Carroll County, Maryland and National Holstein Association, long-time Secretary of Carroll County Central Farm Bureau Planning Group, life-long interests and membership in various dairy co-ops, Agriculture Co-ops, Maryland Milk Producers Co-op, Dairymen, Inc. and DFA.He served and was a founding board member for Carroll County General Hospital and was former President of Providence Methodist Protestant Cemetery Co, Inc. and life-member and former director of Carroll County Farm Museum. He enjoyed hunting small-game and was avid Orioles fan. Gary did not profess to be anyone outstanding or special, but did appreciate and enjoy the many people involved in the various church, farm and community groups with whom he felt privileged to associate.Besides his wife, he is survived by children Gary R. Brauning II and wife Kate, Gail Evans and husband Neil, Jane Hoffman and husband Jeff and Guy R. Brauning and wife Jeannie, all of Finksburg; a brother David L. Brauning, Sr. and wife Libby of Finksburg; sister-in-law Etta Ruth Heird of Hampstead. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Horace "Bud" Brauning and wife Peggy Brauning, a sister Fay Lynch and husband Dick Lynch, brothers-in-law Jesse Heird, Charles and Eugene Buchman and sister-in-law Jean Buchman.The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Friends may also call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Rd., Finksburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Beth Hutton officiating. Interment will be held at Providence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 3939 Gamber Rd., Finksburg, MD 21048 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

