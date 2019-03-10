Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Carlin Stephens. View Sign

Gary Carlin Stephens, 70, of Mt Airy, passed away on March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Betty Jane Stephens for 51 years. Born October 24, 1948 he was the devoted son of the late Robert Carl and Mary Louise Stephens. Gary loved animals of all types and the animals loved him. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and target shooting. His biggest joy was his grandchildren. He worked at National Geographic for 27 years, then at Pfoutz Stair Products, and finally at Tractor Supply.In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Robert Yancy Stephens and wife Donna, David Quincy Stephens and wife Amy, and Jessie Yates Stephens and wife Traci. Grandchildren; Joe and Matt Kiel, Gracie and Marshall Stephens, and Seth, Shane, and Hailey Stephens. Sister; Carol Ann Stephens of North Myrtle Beach, SC and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13th from 1-2 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick where a Catholic Service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alley Cat Allies at

Gary Carlin Stephens, 70, of Mt Airy, passed away on March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Betty Jane Stephens for 51 years. Born October 24, 1948 he was the devoted son of the late Robert Carl and Mary Louise Stephens. Gary loved animals of all types and the animals loved him. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and target shooting. His biggest joy was his grandchildren. He worked at National Geographic for 27 years, then at Pfoutz Stair Products, and finally at Tractor Supply.In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Robert Yancy Stephens and wife Donna, David Quincy Stephens and wife Amy, and Jessie Yates Stephens and wife Traci. Grandchildren; Joe and Matt Kiel, Gracie and Marshall Stephens, and Seth, Shane, and Hailey Stephens. Sister; Carol Ann Stephens of North Myrtle Beach, SC and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13th from 1-2 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick where a Catholic Service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alley Cat Allies at www.alleycat.org . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us Funeral Home Resthaven Funeral Home Services

9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway

Frederick , MD 21701

(301) 898-1577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close