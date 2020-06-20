Gary Coker
1942 - 2020
Gary Dock Coker, 78, of Sykesville, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Carroll Dove House, Westminster, Maryland. Born June 3, 1942 in Sampson County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Zay Dock and Margaret Britt Coker. He was the husband of Linda Kerger Coker. They had been married for 39 years. Gary had retired as a supervisor with the Department of Defense. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Gary had a degree in history from Atlantic Christian College. He was an avid pilot and former plane owner and loved flying over Maryland. Gary and his wife also owned a motor home and enjoyed traveling the open roads. In addition to his wife Linda, Gary is survived by sisters-in-law Janet Kerger, June Kerger and husband Robert Knaus, Robin Bennett and life partner Ernie Perez, niece Kathryn Knaus and numerous beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by sister Brenda Coker. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the SpecialOlympics.org. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
