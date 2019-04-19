Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Garber. View Sign

Gary Devilbiss Garber, age 77, of New Windsor, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster.Born August 24, 1941 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Ralph Z. and Dorothy L. Devilbiss Garber. He was the husband of Peggy Lee Garber, his wife of 49 years.Mr. Garber was a 1959 graduate of New Windsor High School and served in the US Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. He retired from D. Myers & Son in 2007, where he worked in customer service. He was a conscientious worker and never missed a day of work. He attended Uniontown Bible Church.Gary enjoyed helping others, working in his yard and traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends, and his dog, Brody. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter, Tisha Holt and husband Michael of Mandeville, LA; son, Brett Garber of San Pedro, CA; grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella and Roman Holt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Ann Marie Garber of Gettysburg, PA, Edward and Caroline Garber of New Windsor, Richard and Mary Garber of Union Bridge; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Reds Frounfelter of New Windsor; many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Rita Walker; and close friend, Frank Baile.He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Betty Garber; and sisters, Elizabeth Dell, Joan Garber, Carolyn Miller and Fay Minnick.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Saturday, April 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a brief prayer service and sharing of remembrances will begin at 7 p.m.Private interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





