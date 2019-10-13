Gary Gene Shipley, 69, of Conowingo, formerly of Westminster, died at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 after a struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrigs' Disease. Gary was the loving husband of Susan Hardy Shipley. Gary was born on October 17, 1949 in Westminster to the late Walter Remington Shipley and Sarah Ellen Harmon Shipley. He was a 1967 graduate of Westminster High School. Gary served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era as an Airedale Naval Aviator, aka 'Brownshoe' crew chief. He was a welder/metal fabricator in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his daughter Carla Sayer and her husband Brian of Colora, MD, stepson Daniel Ford of Long Island, NY, grandsons Dylan Sayer, Cayden Sayer, step-grandchildren Danny Ford, Jr., Jason Ford, Jr., Bryce Ford and Natalie Ford; brother Nelson Shipley and his wife Lisa of California, sister Sharon Crabbs and her husband Tom of Westminster; and aunts Sue Harmon, Nancy Fishpaw and Lois Shipley. Gary was a Founding Member of Heart of Maryland Classic Chevy Club and served as Sergeant of Arms in 1996. He also was a long-time member of the former Baltimore's Best Classic Chevy Club, Inc. and enjoyed racing his 1955 Chevy Nomad and his 1957 Chevy Farm Truck up and down the East Coast. Gary was a member of the American Legion Post 31-Westminster. He loved helping people with their Classic Chevys or plowing his neighbors' driveways. No one ever had to ask for help, Gary was always there. He also loved Maryland crabs. A little known fact about Gary is that he had a great singing voice. Although shy about singing, he would raise his voice in song. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother Walter "Sandy" Shipley and his stepson Jason Ford. His family will welcome friends for a Celebration of Gary's life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Private interment will be scheduled for Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2019