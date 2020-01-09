Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City , MD 21043 (410)-465-2848 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary James Huntington, age 77, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on December 29, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley. Gary was born on January 6, 1942, in Albany, NY to Gerald and Grace Huntington. Gary graduated from SUNY Buffalo with a degree in social work and dedicated most of his life to helping others. He was a longtime carpentry instructor for disadvantaged youth before being promoted to a site supervisor and went on to become a self-employed home contractor in Columbia, MD and surrounding areas. Gary enjoyed being in nature and loved reading, listening to music, drawing, baking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered by family and friends for his kindness, selflessness, and dry sense of humor. Gary was a dedicated father and grandfather who also cared deeply about the world around him and how to make it a better place. Gary is survived by his son Derek Huntington of Woodbine, MD; his daughter Deidre Huntington of Alexandria, VA; his grandson Clayton Huntington; granddaughter Alaina Huntington; two sisters Joyce Hall and Lynn Huntington; brother Richard Huntington; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Petra Huntington. A remembrance service will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

