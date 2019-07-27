Carroll County Times Obituaries
Gary Lee Klinefelter


1951 - 2019
Gary Lee Klinefelter Obituary
Gary Lee Klinefelter, 68, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born April 20, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl L. and Mary Elizabeth (Wheat) Klinefelter. Gary lived at Elizabeth House in Westminster with two other house mates and the staff of Flying Colors of Success, Inc. He enjoyed his house mates and watching them play games. He loved to sit in his lounge chair and watch TV and enjoyed eating. Gary was well liked and will be deeply missed by the staff and had earned the nickname "Gar-Bear". Surviving are brothers, Bruce Klinefelter of Glen Burnie and Earl L. Klinefelter, Jr. of Owings Mills. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD. Friends may visit on Tuesday, July 30th from 3-4 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 27, 2019
