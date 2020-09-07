1/1
Gary Myers
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Leon Myers, 66, of Westminster, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born September 15, 1953 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Charlotte C. Myers and Leon C. Myers. He was the beloved husband of Anita Myers. He worked 48 years as a Sprinkler Fitter for Grinnell Fire Protection Systems. During his career he spent 20 of those years in the Miami office and also worked in St. Croix and St. Maarten. He was a 1971 graduate of Westminster High School where he enjoyed playing football, weightlifting, track and class reunions. Gary was a member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ, Littlestown Eagles, and the AACA Gettysburg Region. He enjoyed skydiving, water-skiing, snow skiing and anything that involved cars; owning 6 corvettes over 48 years. The best part of being in Florida was meeting his wife Anita and returning to Westminster in 1999 to resume old friendships and stay in touch with his south Florida friends. While in Florida Gary enjoyed car racing and auto crossing having drove in The 12 hours of Sebring four different times. Besides his wife, he is survived by cousins Jerry, Jody, Jay and Jed Waddell, Joanna and Michael and a beloved Aunt Dottie Waddell. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald C. Myers. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Debra Wilcox officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, MD 21158 or St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 1427 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved