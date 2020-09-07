Gary Leon Myers, 66, of Westminster, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born September 15, 1953 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Charlotte C. Myers and Leon C. Myers. He was the beloved husband of Anita Myers. He worked 48 years as a Sprinkler Fitter for Grinnell Fire Protection Systems. During his career he spent 20 of those years in the Miami office and also worked in St. Croix and St. Maarten. He was a 1971 graduate of Westminster High School where he enjoyed playing football, weightlifting, track and class reunions. Gary was a member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ, Littlestown Eagles, and the AACA Gettysburg Region. He enjoyed skydiving, water-skiing, snow skiing and anything that involved cars; owning 6 corvettes over 48 years. The best part of being in Florida was meeting his wife Anita and returning to Westminster in 1999 to resume old friendships and stay in touch with his south Florida friends. While in Florida Gary enjoyed car racing and auto crossing having drove in The 12 hours of Sebring four different times. Besides his wife, he is survived by cousins Jerry, Jody, Jay and Jed Waddell, Joanna and Michael and a beloved Aunt Dottie Waddell. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald C. Myers. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Debra Wilcox officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, MD 21158 or St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 1427 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store