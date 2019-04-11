Services Haight Funeral Home & Chapel 6416 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 410-795-1400 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Marland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary R. Marland

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary R. Marland died surrounded by his family on April 8, 2019 after suffering from a stroke due to a brain tumor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. The long-time Ellicott City resident was 71. Gary Raymond Marland, was born November 12, 1947 in Washington D.C. He was the son of Clifford Raymond Marland, a Major in the United States Army and Dunnie Ruth (Taylor) Marland, a cosmetologist and full-time mother of three. He attended Palotti High School in Laurel, MD and was a graduate of Zama American High School in Zama, Japan and attended University of Maryland College Park.He and his beloved "Flower", Carol O'Malley Marland, were married nearly 50 years and were in the midst of planning an anniversary celebration to be held in June. He was a salesman throughout his career and was President and CEO of Marland Enterprises, Inc. and owner of a Books are Fun franchise. He also was a Financial and Investment planner and independent insurance agent. Most recently he worked for Bon Secours Retreat & Conference Center. He was an active parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Poplar Springs and a member of the Knights of Columbus.While he had many professional accomplishments and was a personable and successful salesman, his most important legacy was his family. He was the father of 9 devoted children: Laura (Wayne) Harlow, Brian (Ann Wray) Marland, Mary (Milton Jaimes) Marland, Annie (Andrew) Dash, Colleen (David) Loose, Megan (Shaun) Haberkam, Susan Marland, Sarah (Justin) Gregory and Daniel Marland. He was the beloved grandfather to 14 grandchildren with a 15th expected this fall: Madaline, Benjamin and Charlotte Marland, Abigail, Rebecca, Caroline and Emily Harlow, Kate and Jack Jaimes, Victor, Christopher, Peter and Oliver Dash and Chloe Haberkam. He was also survived by his brother Ronald Marland and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Deborah (Marland) Carr. He had a fun and wonderful sense of humor, was intelligent and interested in a wide range of subjects; an avid reader and music connoisseur. He loved to travel and visit friends and family and had a special way of knowing exactly where he was and the best places in any area to see and eat, even if he had never been there. He was a life-long learner and dealt with life's challenges with honor, dignity and grace. He demonstrated that hard work and following your dreams isn't always easy but worth it. He appreciated beauty both large and small. He had an open heart and forgave often and easily. He did not hold onto anger or grudges. He had friends from all over the world and his loyalty helped to maintain life-long friendships. He was quick to offer a helping hand and regularly opened his home to both his friends and those of his children genuinely and unreservedly. He was a man of faith and taught his children what a model husband and father should look like. He was dignified and humble and funny and touched more lives than can ever be counted. He was a true gentleman. Gary and Carol shared a deep and abiding love that was inspirational to all who knew them. They were the life of many a party and were regular wedding attendees because they were fun wedding guests and a beautiful example of true and lasting love. They loved to laugh and dance together and were each other's best friends. In every single sense of the word he was a true success and all who knew him are better for having had him in their life. He will be deeply missed and our hearts are broken by our loss. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at 11 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Interment will follow in St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, April 11th, and from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday, April 12th, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Lim and the doctors, nurses and staff of Neurological Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries